Gunmen kill 23 passengers in Balochistan's Musakhel

QUETTA: In a grim tragedy, at least 23 passengers were killed after being offloaded from passenger buses and trucks in the Rarasham area of Balochistan's Musakhel, police told Geo News on Monday.

Providing details of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayub Achakzai said armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway and offloaded passengers from the vehicles.

Police and Levies reached the site of the incident and bodies were being shifted to the hospital, he added.



Speaking during Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan', Balochistan government's spokesperson Shahid Rind said that the militants had attacked on two to three fonts where they faced retaliation and resistance from the security forces and law enforcement agenceis (LEAs).



However, he added, that the terrorists exploited the dark to carry out the Musakhel attack where they offloaded the passengers from the buses and shot them after identification.

Underscoring the provincial government's resolve to address the law and order issue, Rind said that Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had summoned a meeting wherein "important decisions" would be made.

"To find a way out of this situation, a wholesome approach is required by any political government or security forces and support is needed from all schools of thought,” he said.



The Musakhel incident comes as Balochistan remains embroiled in security-related challenges.

On the other hand, Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terrorism-related incidents since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Most terror activities are reported in provinces bordering the neighbouring country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, during the second quarter of the current year, the country witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

The report stated that these casualties resulted from as many as 240 incidents involving terror attacks and counter-terrorism operations.

Owing to the security situation, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.

