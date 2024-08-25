PTA dismisses fake news about ATM closure

People queue along a street to use an ATM bank machine in Rawalpindi on June 9, 2023. — AFP

Days after alleged reports of automated teller machines (ATMs) facing closures across Pakistan began circulating, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a clarification, busting the "fake news".

In a statement issued on Saturday night, telecommunication body refuted the issue being cited in alleged reports floating on WhatsApp and other social media sites.

"In response to the fake news circulating in the media about potential closure of ATMs, it is clarified that currently there is no such issue of non availability/closure of LDI networks that may potentially impact IT or financial sector including ATM networks," PTA said in its statement.



The authority added that operations of the expired LDI licensees are not suspended or shutdown.

A day earlier, a banking consortium, which manages the country's major e-payment gateway, also denied the "fake" reports regarding ATM closures.

"The public is advised not to pay any attention to such hoaxes and consult their banks for any guidance," the consortium stated.

Earlier this week, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) spokesperson Noor Ahmad told Geo Fact Check that the claims are false.

He then referred to a statement from the consortium denying the reports as well.

It should be noted that fake news circulating on WhatsApp and social media in Pakistan had warned people to avoid using ATMs and online banking for the next few days due to an alleged "ransomware attack".