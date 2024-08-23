Chehlum: Public, private schools in Sindh to remain closed on Aug 26

All schools in Sindh, including private and public, will remain closed on Monday (August 26) due to Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum.
A notification issued by the provincial government on Friday said that the decision of educational institutes' closure was taken by a steering committee of the provincial education department.
The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Monday across the province with religious zeal and reverence amid high security.
The event marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680AD
Mourning processions with Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah would be taken out in different cities across the province.
