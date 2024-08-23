New monsoon system to enter Sindh on August 26, says PMD

A view of dark clouds on the sky in evening hours, in Karachi on August 22, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: As the port city grapples with humid weather, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in its forecast on Friday, said partly cloudy skies are expected to persist for the next 24 hours.

Additionally, the PMD today recorded a minimum temperature of 28.5°C in the metropolis, with maximum temperature in the city likely to fluctuate between 33°C to 35°C.

Currently, westward winds in the city are blowing at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour with 78% humidity in the air. Meanwhile, some parts of Karachi may experience drizzle in the morning and at night.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, a new system is likely to affect Sindh, potentially bringing heavy rainfall to Karachi on August 27 and 28. This system will persist in the region until August 30.

He also alerted residents of the provincial capital to brace for potential urban flooding as a result of the heavy rainfall.

Additionally, meteorological analysts have said that a low pressure area which causes rain has formed near West Bengal, and this system "may cause rain in eastern Sindh, including Karachi, in the coming days."

Furthermore, meteorological analysts expect this system to enter eastern Sindh on August 26.

According to Indian meteorologist Mahesh Palawat, a rain-causing low pressure area is passing through central India and is likely to intensify.

Palawat said that this system brings a possibility of heavy rain spells in southern Sindh from August 26 to 30.

"Punjab may experience rainfall from August 27," the Indian meteorologist said, adding that various parts of Pakistan may be hit with rainfall between August 29 and 30.

PMD meteorologist Anjum Nazir said this could be the strongest system to affect southern Sindh so far.

Meanwhile, Palawat also expects Sindh and Balochistan to experience moderate rain.