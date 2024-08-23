Channing Tatum believes Zoë Kravitz was ‘always’ meant to be a director

Channing Tatum about Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut

Channing Tatum gushed about Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut and her work in psychological thriller, Blink Twice.



“It was okay, it was alright,” he quipped to Consequence in a conversation.

“She’s obsessed with stories in movies — specifically movies. Like, we don’t do very much other than just watch movies.”

He added, “To get to be around someone that is so in love with it, that it consumes their whole life… It is who they are. This isn’t just like, ‘Oh, I want to see if I can direct a movie.’ This has always been the plan.”

“I don’t even know if it was a plan. I think it was just something that she had to admit — that this is always what she was supposed to do. Because she loves it that much,” continued Tatum.

Kravitz has also opened up on her experience directing for the first time.

“I knew it was going to be hard, but not that hard,” said Kravitz, per Deadline.

“It’s so, so hard and I felt the need to stay creative in a crisis, because it’s almost all solutions — because everything is constantly going wrong. And sometimes when things aren’t going the way they’re supposed to, you can get upset and then you shut down and then you’re just not open-hearted and you’re not creative.”

Kravitz added, “I did find that when things did go wrong, if you stay creative and engaged, it’s almost always leading you towards what actually was always meant to be.”