Thursday August 22, 2024
National

Orya Maqbool Jan arrested for 'spreading religious hatred'

FIA apprehends political analyst from his Lahore residence; case filed for alleged remarks against institutions

By Zahid Shirwani
August 22, 2024

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested renowned political analyst Orya Maqbool Jan for allegedly spreading religious hatred, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The political commentator, the sources added, was arrested by the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing from his residence in Phase Six of Lahore's Defence Housing Authority.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged under the Cyber Terrorism Act for alleged statements against institutions.

It is to be noted that Jan, who actively indulges in current affairs-related political commentary on social media, has 1.3 million and 1.05 million followers on his X account and YouTube channel, respectively.