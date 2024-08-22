Orya Maqbool Jan arrested for 'spreading religious hatred'

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested renowned political analyst Orya Maqbool Jan for allegedly spreading religious hatred, sources told Geo News on Thursday.
The political commentator, the sources added, was arrested by the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing from his residence in Phase Six of Lahore's Defence Housing Authority.
Meanwhile, a case has been lodged under the Cyber Terrorism Act for alleged statements against institutions.
It is to be noted that Jan, who actively indulges in current affairs-related political commentary on social media, has 1.3 million and 1.05 million followers on his X account and YouTube channel, respectively.
Internet firewall system was approved in March 2019 and system's upgradation started same year, says PTA head
PMD meteorologists forecasts looming threat of another monsoon system that could impact Sindh from August 26
According to Iranian media, ill-fated bus overturned and caught fire near Taftan-Dehshir check point
Maryam Nawaz says she found Murad Ali Shah's remark funny as he says Punjab's power subsidy is a "folly"
Suspect charged with spreading "fake news” regarding the identity of killer of three children, says DIG
ATC also turns down prosecution's plea to approve physical remand of former first lady in 12 cases