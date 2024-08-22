PTI reschedules Islamabad rally for Sept 8

PTI activists can be seen at Parade Ground in Islamabad during a party gathering in 2016. — File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) postponed its public meeting in Islamabad on Thursday and rescheduled it for September 8 following the city administration’s rescinding its no objection certificate and closing the roads leading to the federal capital.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan announced that the rally had been postponed and would now take place on September 8 in accordance with PTI founder Imran Khan's directive.

"After meeting with the PTI founder in Adiala jail, we decided to postpone the jalsa," he stated.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub also confirmed date for the rally was changed on the instruction of Imran.

“We have received information that the government is conspiring to spread anarchy, under the cover of the jalsa,” he maintained.

Upon the opposition party’s announcement of a new date for the rally, the Islamabad administration issued a notification granting it permission in this regard.

The notification containing 40 instructions is issued by the district magistrate of the federal capital.

“The Islamabad administration revoked the NOC due to protests of the religious parties. The administration would provide security for the September 8 gathering,” it said.

However, the notification warned that fundamental rights of the citizens should not be violated by the participants of the rally. People should gather at 4pm and the event should be concluded by 7pm.

“It will be the jalsa organiser’s duty to disperse the party workers at the end of the rally. The workers will not be allowed to stay at the rally site on September 8,” it said.

The notification reemphasised that the permission is granted for public gathering and not for a sit-in.

“No object of lethal or non-lethal force including batons of any size would be wielded by any participant of the gathering nor any participant shall indulge in violence or clashes. In case of any such incidence of clashes/ violence the organisers shall be held responsible.

“Organisers are bound to ensure that the participants do not spend the night or subsequent nights there and are dispersed peacefully,” it maintained.

After the PTI earlier vowed to hold a protest in Islamabad despite the revocation of the NOC for the event, the police sealed multiple key arteries, particularly entry and exit points of the federal capital city.

Police sealed major thoroughfares leading to Islamabad through Faizabad, the Double Road and Chongi No 26 bus stop as well, leaving the people stuck in traffic as long queues of vehicles are formed due to the road closure.

Metro Bus service has also been suspended in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, while a heavy contingent of police has been deployed on the alternative routes for the public’s facilitation and security.

Additionally, security was put on high alert, while red zone areas as well as entry and exit points of the federal capital had been sealed.

D-Chowk, too, has been closed by placing containers. Only Margalla Avenue is open from one side for entry into the red zone but the avenue is closed from the GT Road.

Several other arteries are also choked with traffic as the district administrations of the twin cities placed containers on them, including Motorway M-2 (Islamabad Lane) as Kalarkahar, Balaksar and Nela interchanges are blocked.

Containers have been placed near Sawan on GT Road, near T-Chowk in Rawat, near Carriage Factory and motorway from Islamabad Link has also been closed.

This may take a significant amount of time to resume normal flow of the vehicular traffic even after the PTI’s announcement to defer the public meeting as scores of heavy containers would have to be moved away, after clearing the roads of traffic.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad district administration has already announced to keep all the public and private educational institutions closed on Thursday.

On the other hand, the district administration has imposed Section 144 till August 24 in Rawalpindi, banning public gatherings, demonstrations, and sit-ins.

The administration had annulled the NOC issued to the PTI for the rally.

In a statement on Wednesday, PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal said that the district administration had cancelled the notification, but “we haven’t cancelled the jalsa”.

“A peaceful political struggle is our constitutional and legal right,” he said.

The district administration revoked the NOC granted to PTI on the “report of district intelligence committee,” according to an official statement.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa. The session also reviewed the NOC, granted by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

During the meeting, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi pointed out the security concerns due to multiple events.

Citing strict security concerns, the administration noted that the Bangladesh cricket team is in Islamabad, adding that it is difficult to control the crowd of a rally.

“A few days ago, some protesters also reached the Supreme Court building,” it said, adding that in such circumstances, permission to hold public rallies cannot be given.

Imran, who was removed as prime minister via a parliamentary vote in 2022, had "decided" to hold a public rally in the federal capital on August 22 following a prolonged struggle to hold a power show in Islamabad.

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif had said that the party would not try to violate the law on their part but vowed to hold the rally come what may.