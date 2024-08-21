Karachi's Karsaz road accident 'suspect' sent on judicial remand

The suspect is being taken from the court premises in Karachi. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News Live

KARACHI: A Karachi East court on Wednesday approved judicial remand of the woman accused of killing two people in a deadly accident on the metropolis's Karsaz Road.



The suspect, Natasha, has been remanded by the judicial magistrate a day after an order to bring her and her medical report before the court was issued.



A seven-day physical remand of the accused was sought by an investigation officer (IO) who stated that Secion-322 is a non-bailable offence.

The development comes after a case was lodged against the suspect who allegedly rammed her car into multiple vehicles on Monday which also resulted in five people being wounded.



A day earlier, the court had given a one-day physical remand of the suspect who is a resident of Karachi's KDA Scheme-I area.

Meanwhile, the two people who lost their lives have been identified as daughter and father, 26-year-old Aamna Arif and 60-year-old Imran Arif.

Following the incident, police and Rangers had taken the woman driver into custody and brought her to the police station following the mishap and impounded her jeep.

Subsequently she was also taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a medical check-up as she also received an injury to her head.

A case had been filed by Imtiaz Arif, the deceased's brother, who has alleged that his brother and niece died due to the suspect's "negligence, freewheeling and speeding".

Police had said since the suspect had a driving licence, therefore charges of culpable homicide would be applied to her case. Whereas, they had said, charges of negligence and rash driving had also been added to the FIR.

Suspect discharged from JPMC

Providing details on the suspect's mental state, JPMC Psychiatry Department head Dr Chooni Lal said that she wasn't in good condition when she was brought there.

Noting that the suspect's family wasn't able to provide any medical records regarding their claims that she was mentally ill, Dr Lal has stated that she does not requires "psychological assistance."

She also clarified that the woman did not try to harm herself in the hospital.

Furthermore, the suspect had been discharged from the JPMC where she was taken after the fatal accident.

It is to be noted that previously the investigation officer (IO) had submitted a report about the suspect’s non-appearance before the court, saying that JPMC hospital psychiatric specialist Dr Lal had admitted the suspect to the hospital after examining her condition.

According to the doctor the suspect was not in a condition to be allowed for an appearance before the court, said the IO while apprising the magistrate.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage obtained by Geo News show the father- daughter duo could be seen commuting on a bike. A speeding white luxury vehicle is also seen following and hitting the bike in the video.

The woman does not stop the vehicle after crashing into the motorcycle and runs away.

Police said investigation was expedited with the help of the surveillance camera footage.