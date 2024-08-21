List of 166 registered political parties issued by ECP

An undated image of Election Commission of Pakistan building in Islamabad. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A new list of at least 166 political parties has been released by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The election body, in a document released today, has also notified the names of new presidents and chairmen of the political parties it has registered.

According to a document released by ECP, the body has recognised the intra-party presidential polls conducted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), updating Nawaz Sharif's name as the party's new president.



The body has also recognised President Asif Ali Zardari's name as the president of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), while Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been included as PPP's chairman.

The electoral watchdog has also recognised the intra-party elections of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) with Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Khan named as the party's head.

Meanwhile, the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) chairman has not yet been updated, read the document.

However, Mahmood Khan has been named as the chairman of PTI-Parliamentarian.

On the other hand, Asfandyar Wali Khan's name still exists as the president of the Awami National Party (ANP), as per the ECP document.

The election body has also included Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) in the list of the registered political parties, according to the document.