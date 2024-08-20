Karachi weather update: Various areas receive showers as more rain likely

A view of II Chundrigar Road in Karachi while commuters are making their way after a brief spell of rain on March 1, 2024. —Geo.tv

KARACHI: Residents of the metropolis woke up to rain on Tuesday as the city continues to remain under the influence of the prevailing monsoon spell due to which the country's financial hub is expected to witness more downpour.

With cloudy weather persisting in Karachi, several areas have received rain with heavy showers reported in North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Power House, UP More and adjacent areas.



Rain, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), is likely to continue throughout the day in Karachi with the city's temperature, which was recorded at 28°C, expected to reach 33°C.

Currently, mild wind is blowing in the city at a speed of 20 kilometres per hour, the Met Office added.

Weather expert Jawad Memon said the city experienced light rain last night and early morning today due to clouds from the Arabian Sea.

Memon further said that more clouds were moving towards the metropolis and heavy showers are expected in the city's southern areas.