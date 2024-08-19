PMD weatherman rejects claims of record-breaking rain in Sukkur

Commuters are facing difficulties in transportation due to stagnant rainwater after heavy downpour in Sukkur on Saturday, August 17, 2024. — PPI

Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Monday rejected the claim that Sukkur has received record-breaking rainfall in its history, terming it "wrong".

"116mm of rain was recorded in Sukkur in 48 hours. Rohri near Sukkur recorded 134mm rainfall," he said, speaking with Geo News.

A day earlier, Sindh's Sukkur city received devastating rains with claims of the city witnessing a 77-year record-breaking downpour were made.

In 2022, 374mm of rain had been recorded in 12 days, while in the current spell, Sukkur recorded 290mm of rainfall in just a single day, according to an official statement issued by the provincial authorities.

In a statement, Sindh government spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh said that 95% of city's areas were cleared on Sunday night; however, 5% areas, including Qureshi Goth, have some issues due to "some encroachments on natural gravity points of rain water lines and apparently some hurdles created by miscreants".

"Some water is also stagnant at Sukkur Railway Station which is the responsibility of Railway/Federal Department. However, in the interest of Public; Sukkur Municipal Corporation has also taken over it and will clear it in few hours," the statement read.

Standing firm on his claim, the Sukkur mayor said the gauge report he cited was of Sukkur city and not the entire district. He added it notes actual figures from each taluka in the Sukkur district.

"There are five talukas in the Sukkur district. The highest rainfall — 300mm — to be accurate was recorded 292mm at 2pm in the afternoon in the Sukkur city Taluka," said the mayor in conversation with Geo News.

Drizzle, light rain expected in Karachi

Meanwhile, commenting on Karachi's weather today, Sarfaraz said the city is likely to remain cloudy with drizzle and light rain to persist during the next 24 hours.



"The low pressure air which caused the rain has left Sindh. There will be chance of cloudy, drizzle and light rain in Karachi now," he said.

The chief meteorologist added that another monsoon system may affect lower Sindh, including Karachi, from August 26 or 27.

In his forecast regarding upper Sindh, the weatherman said: "There is a possibility of rain in Upper Sindh on August 21."

Meanwhile, Karachi's minimum temperature today will be recorded at 28°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to be 30°C to 32°C, PMD said today.

According to the Met Office, the humidity ratio in the air is 81%, while wind is blowing from the southwest at a speed of 17 kilometres per hour.