Corrupt elements in Discos to be dealt with iron hand: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: As the country grapples with electricity crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to deal with the corrupt elements in the power distribution companies (Discos) with in iron hand.
Presiding over a meeting held here to review matters of the Power Division, the premier directed the federal minister for power and power division secretary to coordinate with the provinces with respect to halting electricity theft, performance of Discos and other matters of the sector.
During the meeting, he expressed the government's resolve to stop electricity theft, reduce line losses, and improve power distribution companies across the county.
Recently, the prime minister said, the government had appointed new board of chairmen and members in five Discos through a transparent process, hoping that these appointments would further improve the companies' performance.
“A whole-of-the-government approach should be adopted to resist power theft across the country,” PM Shehbaz said.
He directed the provincial governments to maintain the number of police force and tehsildars as per the Discos’ needs.
He directed the distribution companies to make the kutchehri system more effective and result-oriented with respect to the public complaints.
PM Shehbaz said the meeting of the steering committee that was formed in connection with the shifting of agriculture tube wells to solar energy in Balochistan, should be called immediately.
The meeting was apprised that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the transfer of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan to solar energy had been notified to the steering committee.
It was further informed that a package was being prepared regarding acknowledgement of officers who had shown good performance.
The meeting was attended by federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Power Awais Khan Leghari and other officers of the relevant ministries and divisions.
