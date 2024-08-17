Woman subjected to 'gang rape' in Faisalabad

Woman holding a placard reading "Stop rape" during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman, in Lahore, on September 17, 2020. — AFP

FAISALABAD: A woman has allegedly been subjected to gang rape in Painsra town of Faisalabad, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Police said the woman filed a case at the Thekriwala police station, following which they arrested two suspects while hunt for the other suspects was also launched.

As per police, the victim, who is a resident of Lahore, came to Faisalabad to meet her friend Muhammad Waseem.

The incident took place when the woman stayed at house of the friend’s acquaintance near a bus station, after failing to find a bus, as she wanted to leave for Lahore, they said.

In the first information report (FIR), the victim said she went to meet Waseem on August 14 in the evening in Painsra. However, she mentioned that they both had an argument after which Waseem left for his house, leaving the victim alone.

"I went to Waseem's house myself and asked him to drop me to the bus station. However, we couldn't find a bus and went back to Painsra Chowk where we had an argument again," she said.

The victim, in the FIR, said that Waseem then called his friend Abdul Raheem and requested him to give him accommodation for two hours till the bus came.

The woman said a suspect, Imran alias Mani, accompanied by three to four accomplices entered the Abdul Raheem's house, thrashed Waseem and tied him in another room. Then, she alleged, Imran and his accomplices gang raped her.

She also alleged that the suspects had snatched their mobile phones as well. She suspected that Abdul Raheem and Waseem were also involved in the crime, the victim said, requesting the authorities to bring the culprits to justice.