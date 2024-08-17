Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gear up for new bombshell amid Colombia tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may already be in the works of their upcoming project as eye-witnesses notice a key detail.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently on their four-day tour of Colombia, have a big team travelling with them, indicating that something is already cooking for the couple.

Insiders revealed that Harry and Meghan who are currently running on a deadline with their Netflix deal, are travelling with their own photographer, own promotional videographer, and a separate camera crew.

“They [Prince Harry and Meghan] have made sure that they have their own photographer present so that the images sent out are carefully selected,” a source told Express.co.uk.

“There is also a videographer capturing key moments so that videos can be sent out to the press, but there's also another camera crew filming their every move.”

The Sussexes are expected to produce a number of shows for the streaming giant as a part of their deal and their camera crew may be capturing footage for one of the features. The insider suggested that this may even be some king of documentary.

“Team Sussex seems to be very much in control on this trip to ensure that Harry and Meghan are viewed in the best light,” the insider added.

“The secondary camera crew would suggest there is some other kind of project in development but there is no indication as to what that might be.”

Meanwhile, Meghan is still awaiting a launch date for her lifestyle brand as the Duchess isordered to correct “irregularities” in her applications made to the U.S. Patents and Trademarks Office, per The Daily Beast.

It remains to be seen which project will see the greenlight first.