Sindh declares August 20 as public holiday

KARACHI: Sindh will observed a public holiday on August 20 (Tuesday) to mark the urs of Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, the provincial government notified on Friday.

A notification issued by the government state that all offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government will remain closed on 14th Safar, which falls on August 20.

However, essential services will be exempted from the notification and remain active throughout the province.

The urs begins every year on the 14th Safar (the second month of the Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days. As per the reports, the three-day ceremony of the urs will begin with poetry marathons, literature conferences, and other activities.