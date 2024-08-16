Lahore High Court moved against countrywide internet 'shutdown'

Ethernet cables used for internet connection are seen at an office. — Reuters/ File

LAHORE: Seeking "complete restoration" of internet service, a plaintiff on Thursday filed a lawsuit in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against "internet shutdown across the country".

The move comes as people continue to face difficulty accessing the internet countrywide, especially when using mobile data in some parts.

The government, on the other hand, continues to keep mum and avoids sharing details about the cause of internet services being disrupted.

The LHC Registrar's Office has fixed the plea for hearing, wherein the federal government, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other entities have been made parties.

Justice Shakil Ahmad will hear the petition filed by Nadeem Sarwar.

According to the petition, the internet and social media applications were shut down in the country without the authorities giving any notice or reason.

“Businesses and every sphere of life are being affected because of the internet’s closure. Shutting down the internet is also a violation of fundamental rights,” the plea said.

It should be noted that users of the widely used messaging application WhatsApp in Pakistan have also reported frustratingly long delays and failures when uploading and downloading content of all types.

The issue has been attributed to the alleged testing of an internet firewall to rein in social media which is equipped with filters that will block unwanted content from reaching a wider audience.

The plea, filed in the LHC, also demanded revocation of the federal government's "decision" to shut down the internet.

Petitioner Sarwar prayed the court to issue orders to fully and immediately restore the internet countrywide.

The high court directed the government’s prosecutor to take instructions from the relevant authorities and appear before the court today.

'Web management system's upgradation'

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said a firewall was a cybersecurity measure "that every country in the world takes".

“An issue is created in the media and masses [out of nothing],” she said responding to a query about testing of an internet firewall.

She said this while talking to journalists after the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.

The minister said earlier a web management system was in place and currently its upgradation was happening to cope with cybersecurity threats.

“Look at the cybersecurity attacks being carried out on the country and the world as well. With the evolution of cybersecurity threats, states need to have a better capability to ensure that the threats are [well] responded to,” she said.

On the matter of internet slowdown, she said she had requested the internet service providers and the PTA to provide data related to traffic over the last two weeks.

“Once the data comes, we will be in a better position to say something,” she said.

Shaza clarified that the government was not in favour of the internet slowdown, rather it was working to upgrade it to 5G.

'Slowdown has devastating effect'

Meanwhile, the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) has blamed the phenomenon on increased security and surveillance whose adverse repercussions might lead to severe economic repercussions.

Elaborating on the prevailing issue, the WISPAP chairman revealed that internet speeds witnessed around 30% to 40% reduction which has had a devastating effect on businesses and individuals who depend on reliable internet connectivity.

Highlighting the adverse effects of internet-related issues on online and electronic-related businesses, the chairman warned that these sectors, an essential pillar of the country’s digital economy, are now "struggling to maintain operations, and the slowdown is threatening their very survival".