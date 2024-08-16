Motorcyclists ion the way wear plastic sheet to protect from rain in Karachi on July 30, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: The port city is likely to get drenched by heavy rain with a possibility of urban flooding in Karachi's slum areas over the weekend, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz warned on Friday.

Sarfaraz, commenting on the expected spell, said that the monsoon winds, which entered Sindh today, are likely to "affect the city (Karachi) from tomorrow".

PMD predicted that the monsoon period will last until August 25, with several cities in Sindh, including Karachi, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Thatta Sukkur, and more expected to experience thunderstorms and rainfall until August 19.



Additionally, the Met Office forecast indicates the possibility of heavy rain in Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Chiniot, prompting the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to caution major cities of Punjab for potential urban flooding.

NDMA issues safety report of Astore tourists to PM

Meanwhile, the NDMA has taken prompt action after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authority to ensure the safety of tourists and locals in flood-affected areas.

In its report to the premier, it mentioned placing urgent measures to safeguard foreign tourists in flash flood-hit Gilgit-Baltistan and confirmed the safety of two Italians and one Argentinian tourist in the region.

According to the report, the tourists in GB's Astore area are currently at a secure location and away from the affected area.

Additionally, efforts to restore the Feena Bridge, which sustained significant damage due to the floods, are currently underway.

The PM said it must be ensured that tourists and local people do not face any kind of problem.

Earlier, he issued instructions to the NDMA, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the provinces and other concerned agencies to be on high alert during the new monsoon spell.

The premier said he will be monitoring the expected severe monsoon spell from the dashboard till August 25 and emphasised that the evacuation of people in emergency situation, preparation of drainage must be ensured.