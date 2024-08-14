Pakistan celebrates 77 years of independence

Students of different educational institutions are holding demonstration rally in connection with the Independence Day celebration. PPI/File

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating its 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour on Wednesday, with commemorative ceremonies being held across the country.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The main event of the celebrations was a national flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad, which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended. Similar ceremonies will also held in provincial, divisional and district headquarters.

The country then resounded with sirens at 7:58am, heralding the grand flag-hoisting ceremony at 8am.

The change of guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Allama Iqbal in Lahore and Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

In major cities, the authorities have chalked out various programs to celebrate Independence Day in a most befitting manner.

As the country marks the day with a national holiday, various public and private sector departments are geared up to host a range of special functions and activities, including seminars, discussions, photographic exhibitions, artistic displays of paintings and poetry, national song renditions, and vibrant debate competitions to reflect on the monumental feat achieved 77 years ago.

The spotlight today will be on recognising the tireless contributions of the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and the sacrifices made by national heroes and ordinary people as they fought for sovereignty and a right to self-determination in a time, even when the odds were against them.

Streets and avenues of the federal capital and other cities have already turned into a sea of colours — especially green — and people adorn their houses, cars, and streets with flags, banners, and buntings, creating an ambience of festivity that is sorely needed.

Prominent public and private edifices are aglow with illuminations, commemorating this significant occasion.

Police across the country have finalised traffic management plans for the convenience and safety of the general public as people throng public spaces such as parks, malls, markets, and beaches to celebrate the day, mingling with each other.

However, no one is as excited on this day as children, the country's biggest asset and its future.

Cities across the country have turned green and white colour with Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, buntings, pin badges, toys, and other decorative accessories to attract youngsters and children.

Moreover, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services, and even electronics companies have offered exciting discounts, adding to the festivity.

President Zardari stresses unity

President Asif Ali Zardari, felicitated the nation on the 78th Independence Day, emphasised unity, integrity, and economic stability, urged following Quaid-e-Azam’s teachings, called for investment in youth and women, and reaffirmed support for Kashmiris and Palestinians.

In his message on the occasion of the Independence Day, the president said that the creation of Pakistan through peaceful and democratic means was a unique chapter in history, with homage paid to the leaders, workers of the Pakistan movement, and forefathers, who made countless sacrifices for the nation.

Zardari stressed the need to set aside differences and work with dedication for the unity, integrity, and economic stability of the country to cope with current challenges.

He noted that Pakistan was blessed with abundant human and natural resources, and it was the responsibility of all to utilize those for the welfare of the people. He also stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law, strengthening democratic institutions, and working in the public interest to meet the high expectations of the nation.

The president urged drawing inspiration from Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the well-being of the people, particularly the masses and the poor, to ensure Pakistan’s prosperity. He highlighted the need to invest in youth and women, enhance service delivery, and foster a business-friendly environment to build a stronger nation.

“We need to draw inspiration from the words of our Quaid and if we want to make this great State of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people, especially of the masses and the poor. It is time to invest in our youth and women, improve service delivery, and create a business-friendly environment to make Pakistan a great nation,” he added.

The president called for remembering the struggles of the people of Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir and Palestinian people, who have been fighting for their freedom and right to self-determination for over seven decades. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate rights of those in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Zardari also urged a collective commitment to uplift the nation and work towards making Pakistan a prosperous country, concluding with a prayer for Allah’s guidance and support.



US, Russian officials congratulate Pakistanis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowing to work collectively for an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan, said that the government’s efforts for economic growth and stability had started yielding positive results.

“In a short span, our efforts have started yielding positive results. The economy is on its path to stability. The high inflation of 38% has come down to 11.1% (July) and shall be brought down to single digit soon Inshallah,” the prime minister said in his message to the nation on the Independence Day.

Extending heartfelt felicitations to the countrymen, the prime minister paid homage to the immense sacrifices of forefathers and countless unsung heroes of the Pakistan Movement which led to the creation of Pakistan as an independent and sovereign state on August 14, 1947 through the unwavering and steadfast leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and unmatched sacrifices of our ancestors.

He said that over the decades, Pakistan had achieved significant milestones as the resilience of Pakistani people had been tested through natural disasters and economic and social challenges, yet the spirit of determination and unity has always prevailed.

He expressed confidence that the nation would make collaborative efforts with the spirit of independence for the benefit and welfare of the citizens.

Also acknowledging the key role of overseas Pakistanis in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the country was proud of their hard work and achievements and considered them as true Ambassadors of Pakistan to project its positive image to the world.

He also expressed gratitude to the Pakistan armed forces, who safeguarded the country’s borders and protected its sovereignty.

“While we celebrate our freedom, we also remember the brave people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine who have been fighting for their right to self-determination for over seven decades and are facing the worst form of state atrocities,” he remarked and reiterated Pakistan’s continuous moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle their universal right to self-determination.

The prime minister said that Pakistan would also continue its support for the oppressed Palestinians for their legitimate rights.

“Pakistan stands at a crossroads today. While the common values, rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions continue to bind us together, our economy continues to face significant challenges in the shape of inflation, high-energy costs, unemployment and a growing debt burden.”

He said that since assuming power after the February 2024 elections, the government’s consistent focus was on creating the right conditions for economic growth and stability.

He said that Pakistan’s rich natural resources and a youthful workforce were true assets.

He said the government was taking steps to attract investments to take full advantage of these resources to create job opportunities, speed the pace of industrialization, and bring economic prosperity.

The government’s focus is also on education and skill development that will further empower our youth and equip them with the tools needed in the competitive global economy, he added.

“I am personally supervising the national drive to digitize the entire ecosystem and broaden the tax base so that we can provide relief to those already paying taxes…The government is working hard to bring down the prices of electricity and the nation will see the results soon,” he remarked.

— Additional input from APP.