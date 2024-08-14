Four soldiers martyred in KP's South Waziristan: ISPR

(From left to right) Havildar Nisar Hussain Shaheed, Naik Irfan Ullah Khan Shaheed, Sepoy Usman Rafaqat Shaheed and Naik Rashid Gul Shaheed. — ISPR

Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyred while six terrorists were killed during a gun battle between the miscreants and the security forces in South Waziristan, a statement issued by the military's media affairs wing said late Tuesday night.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR): “On night 12/ 13 August 2024, fire exchange took place between the security forces and Khwarij in South Waziristan District.”



“Resultantly, six Khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.”

However, during the intense fire exchange, four soldiers — Havildar Nisar Hussain, 34, resident of District Kurram; Naik Rashid Gul, 34, resident of District Kurram; Naik Irfan Ullah Khan, 30, resident of District Lakki Marwat and Sepoy Usman Rafaqat, 21, resident of District Haripur — having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

The ISPR said that a sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other “Kharji” found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

“Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing added.

Following the Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has experienced a tidal wave of terrorist attacks on security forces, particularly in provinces bordering the neighbouring country, with militants employing advanced weaponry and equipment.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Annual Security report, during the second quarter of the current year, Pakistan witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

The report stated that these casualties resulted from as many as 240 incidents involving terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counterterrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.