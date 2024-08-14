Kylie Jenner opens up about challenges of her teen pregnancy in public eye

‘People didn’t give me enough empathy,’ noted the mom-of-two

Kylie Jenner’s journey into motherhood was filled with multiple roadbumps.

In her recent cover story for British Vogue, the mom of two opened up about her unplanned pregnancy at age 19, the constant public scrutiny, and postpartum depression.

Kylie, now 27, admitted that her first pregnancy in 2018 — where she and ex Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi — took a huge toll on her both mentally and physically.

The beauty mogul admitted to experiencing postpartum depression that lasted until much after her son Aire was born in 2022.

"Stormi's [postpartum depression] lasted a year... Aire's around the same length of time," she shared, adding, "I'm finally feeling like myself again, but it was really hard."

The reality star also opened up about the scrutiny she faced as a young mom, revealing the harsh criticism and body shaming she endured online. However, she found solace in her children’s unconditional love.

“No matter what I'm going through or what I look like... I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally," she said.

Kylie also addressed the speculation about her weight and whether she had taken weight loss drugs.

“I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy,” she noted.

“I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’” Kylie pointed out.