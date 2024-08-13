New policy to waive visa fee for 126 countries comes into effect

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar gestures while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on May 8, 2024. — APP

Launch of a new visa policy was announced by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday under which visa fee for the nationals of 126 countries would be waived in order to boost tourism and attract foreign investment in the country.



The minister said this while addressing a news conference that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would launch the new visa policy tonight which would allow 126 countries’ residents to visit Pakistan in hassle-free manner.

"The new visa policy which is aimed at simplifying the visa process would come into effect tonight," Tarar said.

According to him, the nationals of these countries would get their visas within 10 minutes after filling an online form which had only 30 questions.

"The visa would be valid for 3 months and could be renewed in no time," he added.

The minister said the residents of gulf countries would get visa on arrival, while pilgrims would also be facilitated in this regard to boost the religious tourism in the country.

"The beauty and infrastructural development of Pakistan stunned the foreign tourists who left the country with sweet memories," he said, urging them to visit the country which has opened its doors to the world including travellers, businessmen and investors.

He further added that Pakistan had vast tourism potential and the government wanted the foreigners to witness its beauty which is endowed with stunning green valleys, famous deserts, beautiful oceans and mesmerising landscapes.

In response to a query, he said all provincial governments and the secretary interior were informed that dedicated desks would be established to welcome tourists at the airports.

"All the stakeholders were taken on the board to ensure safety and security of tourists in the country," Tarar added.

Moreover, he said Gilgit Baltistan received massive inflow of foreign tourists that even surpassed the number of domestic visitors every year.

The minister said the government had encouraged the investors in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other countries to invest in the tourism sector of Pakistan which would further bring down lodging prices, and also improve facilities for the tourists.

He added that the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with provincial governments would encourage the private sector to invest in Pakistan.