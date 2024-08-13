BLF terrorist 'gunned down by comrade’

Wanted terrorist Shambeen alias Shahak. — Supplied

Shambeen alias Shahak, a wanted terrorist from Balochistan, was killed by his own accomplice, Geo News reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.



The terrorist, according to the sources, belonged to a banned militant organisation, Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and was involved in several terror activities, including attacks on forces.

"Shambeen alias Shahak was involved in attacks on forces as well as the killing of former members who had surrendered, the sources added.



The killed terrorist was also directly involved in numerous attacks on security forces in Balochistan.

Is killing a result of infighting?

Responding to a question about whether his killing points towards internal fights between the militant groups, Brigadier (retd) Waqar Hassan told Geo News that these terrorist organisations operating in Pakistan, whether they are doing so in the name of Islam or as nationalist groups, are all basically "criminal mafia" and there is no ideology.

It is, he added, mainly to create chaos and extortion of money.

"The infighting has been going on for a long time," he said, detailing the surrenders made by ex-members of banned militant organisations, Gulzar Imam Shambay and Sarfraz Bangulzai last year.

The cracks within these organisations are a result of our intelligence's efforts and infighting due to money.

"The main reason for infighting is the division of money given to them as funds," he said.

These organisations will hopefully stop operating if the intensity of infighting increases.

Balochistan, which remains a target of terrorist activities, has witnessed several attacks on civilians and security forces.

Among the 92% fatalities recorded as a result of terrorist attacks, the province suffered 25% of all deaths in the second quarter of 2024, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw 67% lives lost to terrorism.