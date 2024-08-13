Head of the Pakistani caucus in the United States Congress, Thomas Suozzi, masterfully showcased his Urdu skills as he wished Pakistani-Americans a "Happy Independence Day" in a video message.



The congressman's message comes as Pakistani-Americans prepare to mark Pakistan's 78th Independence Day on August 14.

"Assalam-o-alaikum. Meray Pakistani Bhaiyo aur Behno (My Pakistani brothers and sisters)," he said.

"I want to wish all of my friends here in the Pakistani American community, Long Island and in New York and throughout the country, I want to wish you a Happy Independence Day. I want to join with you in saying Jashn-i-Azaadi Mubarak (Happy Independence Day)."

In the video, Suozzi vowed to do "everything" to deepen the ties between both countries while also acknowledging the role of "educated" and "successful" Pakistani-Americans in the prosperity of the US.

"You know, Pakistani-Americans have contributed so much to our state, to our country, to make it better. So much accomplishment, so many well educated, successful people that are contributing back to making Americans stronger," Suozzi said.



He added: "I serve as the chairman of the Pakistani caucus in the US Congress, and I'll do everything I can to build the Pakistani-American relationship. It's a long standing relationship for decades that has been very, very strong."

"We've had a lot of ups and we've had some downs as well. But I want to do everything I can to strengthen the relationship between the US and Pakistan."

Additionally, he recalled visiting Pakistan with his former co-chair, late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, after the devastating floods of 2022.

He assured Pakistani-Americans that, following the death of Lee, he would "do everything I can to pick up where she left off, and to try and build the Pakistan American relationship."

"I was one of the first members of Congress to visit Pakistan after the devastating floods in 2022. I went with my then co-chair, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee," he said.

He ended his message, thanking the Pakistani-Americans for their contributions to the US and said: "Let's keep on moving forward. Happy anniversary and Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan). Shukriya (Thank you)."