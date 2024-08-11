Karachi weather update: Met Office predicts light rain today

A view of I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi while commuters are making their way after a brief spell of rain on March 1, 2024. —Geo.tv

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast more rain in Karachi after most parts of the metropolis enjoyed early morning light showers.



The Met Office said mercury could climb to maximum 33°C. The humidity level recorded in the air was 94% and speed of wind blowing from the west was measured at 19 kilometres in the morning.

The PMD said more drizzling and light precipitation was likely in the port city today.

Earlier, Mauripur Road, Lyari, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Rashid Minhas Road, Sharea Faisal and their adjacent areas received the light rain, turning the weather pleasant early morning.

Meanwhile, the weather became pleasant in various parts of Lahore too with late night and early morning rain.

Apart from this, there was heavy rain in and around Rawalpindi, following which power supply was suspended in many areas.

Some areas of Islamabad also received light rain, which improved the weather, while it also rained Mansehra, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Peshawar and Malakand as well.

The meteorological department has predicted that rains may lash different parts of the country today.

It had earlier warned that rains could trigger landslide in mountainous region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.