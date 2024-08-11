Activists hold placards as they march to mark National Minorities Day in Lahore, August 11, 2021. — AFP

President Asif Ali Zardari has said the government is committed to protect the religious rights and freedoms of minorities in Pakistan, as the country observes Minorities’ Day today.

The president, in his special message for the occasion on Sunday, said: "On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to the promise made by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on August 11, 1947, to the country’s minorities to protect their rights and religious freedoms.

The president added that the government has taken a number of steps for the political, social and economic empowerment of minorities.

He said that Islam, too, fully recognises and advocates the protection of the rights of minorities.

President Zardari went on to say that the government has allocated a 5% quota for minorities for jobs and separate seats in both houses of parliament to encourage them to play an effective role in the political and national development of the country.



Additionally, he said steps are being taken to provide financial assistance to poor and deserving individuals, marriage grants, scholarships to students from minority communities for their education, besides the provision of funds for the repair/maintenance of their worship places.

He said Pakistan was committed to ensuring the protection of religious, social, political and economic rights of its minorities, adding that every Pakistani has the right to live according to their faith, irrespective of their religion, caste, colour or creed.

“I urge all segments of society, including the religious scholars, representatives of minorities and the media to educate the people about their rights and work for promoting interfaith harmony, the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood and unity to make Pakistan a strong country.”

Military leadership acknowledges role of minorities

Meanwhile, the armed forces of Pakistan, the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, and the services chiefs also extended warm felicitations to the minority communities of Pakistan on their dedicated day, acknowledging their indispensable contributions to the nation's progress, prosperity, and rich cultural heritage.

A statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read that this occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the diversity, inclusivity, and harmonious coexistence that are the hallmarks of our great nation.

"The minority communities are an integral and vital part of our social fabric, and their rights and freedoms are sacrosanct, as enshrined in the Constitution and Islam," the statement stated.

It added that minorities, throughout Pakistan's history, have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity, contributing to its development, and strengthening its social foundations.

"From the Quaid's visionary ideals to the present day, minorities have been an integral part of the nation-building process, and their sacrifices and contributions are deeply valued," the ISPR said.

The communique further maintained that the country's armed forces honour the unwavering commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of the minority communities, recognising their unshakeable loyalty to the nation and their invaluable role in fostering a cohesive and pluralistic society.

"We celebrate their spirit and reiterate our commitment to protecting and promoting their rights, freedoms, and welfare," it added.

Govt trying to promote social harmony, says Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his message on the occasion, said minorities have a key role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.



The minister paid tribute to minority communities in Pakistan for playing a positive role in the country's development, stressing that their role cannot be ignored.

"The government is trying to eliminate discrimination and promote social harmony," he added.



— Additional input by APP