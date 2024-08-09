Expert identifies key moment in Prince William, Prince Harry's feud

King Charles shares two sons Prince William and Prince Harry with late Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry's feud is being reexamined, with a particular photo now seen as a key indicator of the rising tensions between the two brothers.

According to Richard Eden, a royal expert from the Daily Mail, signs of discord between William and Princess Kate and Harry and Meghan Markle became evident as early as November 2018, two years before Megxit was announced, when the Sussexes resigned from their senior royal duties and relocated to the US.

Eden points to a photograph taken after a service commemorating the centenary of the WWI armistice at Westminster Abbey.

He notes the "tense" expressions of William and Kate in the image. Eden attributes their visibly clenched jaws to a noticeable "lack of warmth" towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He explained on the publication's Reading The Royals YouTube series: "This photograph is of them leaving Westminster Abbey after a service to mark Armistice Day, and at the time, we might have thought their seriousness was because of the nature of the event - that they would always look very sombre.

"But, actually, there was a lot going on behind-the-scenes. There was a reminder at this event of the order of things for Harry and Meghan, because they were seated on the second row behind William and Catherine, who were on the front row with Queen Elizabeth, and with Charles and Camilla."

The Royal expert added: "I haven’t noticed this before, but look at their jaws in this photograph, my goodness, they look tense.

"It’s far from a portrait of a relaxed family together, and this lack of warmth between them came after reports began to emerge that the two courts of William and Catherine, and Harry and Meghan would be splitting."

Eden recalled that this was a major story at the time, because everything the Royal couples had done previously were group endeavours, including their Royal Foundation and their offices.

He continued: "These reports suggested that all wasn’t well, and it would later be confirmed that they were going to separate, and it was the first sign of the formal separation between the two households."