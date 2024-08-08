Pakistan hopes to start era of goodwill with Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster: defence minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday termed the change of government in Bangladesh as a welcome opportunity for the two nations to start a new era of goodwill.



The minister's remarks came as Nobel peace prize winning economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of the country's caretaker setup earlier today.

Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 and fled the country, following a month of protests that saw over 300 deaths in the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Hasina's resignation in a televised address to the nation.

The defence minister termed the change in Bangladesh an opportunity to start a new era of goodwill between the two nations. He also underscored the importance of working towards mending past tensions and fostering a positive relationship with Bangladesh.

Speaking to a private news channel today, the PML-N leader noted that India’s influence was significant in Bangladesh during the 15-year tenure of Sheikh Hasina, stating that her ouster marked the end of an “Indian-backed government” in Bangladesh.

Answering a question regarding the current crisis in Pakistan, the minister affirmed that there is complete harmony between state institutions in addressing the challenges facing the country.

He stressed that economic difficulties would be overcome soon, with the nation progressing in an upward direction.

Asif also spoke on the May 9 events and described them as a "deliberate coup" attempt against Pakistan. He said that national assets were destroyed and the martyrs' monuments were dishonoured on this dark day.

“Imran Khan was the leader and scriptwriter behind the rebellious actions of that day,” he added.

The PTI chief, who has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for around a year now, has time and again distanced his party from the May 9 protests, alleging that the riots were pre-planned and staged to launch a crackdown on the opposition party.

Lately, the PTI founder has offered a conditional apology over the May 9 riots provided that the alleged involvement of his party activists is ascertained through a CCTV footage.