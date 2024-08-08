PPP, PML-N slam PTI founder over May 9 apology stance

(From left to right) PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, PTI founder Imran Khan and . — AFP/File

The ruling coalition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have doubled down on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan over his stance on tendering "conditional apology" regarding May 9 riots.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Wednesday, senior PML-N leader and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said: "They organised it [riots] themselves [....] He [Imran Khan] knows that his people are in the [CCTV] videos [of attacks]".



Sanaullah's statement comes after Khan on Wednesday announced seeking a conditional apology over the May 9 riots, saying that the CCTV footage of the violent protests should be produced beforehand.

Speaking to reporters in a makeshift courtroom set up inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, the former prime minister said that he would apologise if the PTI activists were found involved in the May 9 riots which provisioned attacks on military installations in many parts of the country, prompting the civil and military leadership to try the rioters under the Army Act.

The PTI chief, who has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for around a year now, has time and again distanced his party from the protests, alleging that the riots were pre-planned and staged to launch a crackdown on the opposition party.

"I will sack and myself seek punishment for the PTI members if they were found involved [in the May 9 incidents]," he added.

However, the government has time again blamed the Khan-founded party for intentionally attacking state institutions' buildings and properties.

On Monday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry reiterated the military's stance on May 9 culprits that those responsible for the riots must be punished as per the Constitution and law to preserve the credibility and faith in the country’s justice system.

Commenting on the PTI founder's remarks on the evidence regarding the May 9 riots, Sanaullah said that the importance of evidence will only come to the limelight once the trial starts.

It is to be noted that though the incarcerated prime minister has secured relief in various cases, he still remains embroiled in several cases related to his alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents.

Speaking to Geo News today, PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry echoed his colleague’s remarks and slammed Khan for considering himself above the law and the Constitution.

Noting that enough evidence exists regarding PTI's involvement in the riots, the lawmaker said that there is footage showing PTI founder's sisters and his nephew leading the attack on Lahore’s Corps Commander’s House.

"Their [PTI's] dozens of leaders were arrested who confessed [to party's involvement] and [later] apologised on television and parted ways with the party," Chaudhry said.

PPP leader demands unconditional apology

Echoing the PML-N leader's comments, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has called on the PTI founder to tender an unconditional public apology for the May 9 riots.

"PTI leaders and office bearers were seen leading the May 9 protests across the country," Rehman said.

Noting that the former ruling party's violent protests were covered by the national media, the PPP leader questioned why this evidence wasn't enough.

"The entire PTI leadership is responsible for inciting the workers," she said.