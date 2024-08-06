Bus terminals in Karachi to be shifted outside city

People load their belongings onto a bus at the Karachi bus terminal in Sindh on October 27, 2023. — AFP

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said Tuesday all old bus terminals in Karachi will be immediately shifted out of the city's busy areas to reduce the pressure of traffic on the city's roads.



According to a statement, the minister said that steps to ensure implementation of the decision will be taken considering the interests of all stakeholders.

"Steps will taken in way that it does not harm transporters, while passengers also get relief," Memon maintained.

Meanwhile, the government will facilitate passengers, who to reach these terminals, with free shuttle service that is set to start operating on August 14.

"Citizens are facing problems due to the heavy vehicles, while pressure on the roads is also increasing," he said, adding that more modern facilities will be provided in the bus terminal.



The minister also said that a police checkpost is also being constructed at the Karachi bus terminal to ensure security.

The shuttle service will start from the Cantt Station, Sagheer Shaheed Road, MA Jinnah Road and Al-Karam Square

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the minister wrote: "Great news for #Karachi &! Transport Dept #GovtofSindh is moving bus stands out of the city and starting a free shuttle service from old bus stands to the new #KarachiBusTerminal from Aug 14."

Memon added: "Modern facilities and a police check post at #KarachiBusTerminal ensure safety and convenience for all travelers."

The screengrab of a tweet posted by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. — X/@sharjeelinam

The provincial government's plan comes with regards to lessen traffic on the mega city's roads and just a week after Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) identified buildings to park vehicles with an aim to control pressure across Karachi's main arteries.

In a report prepared on the orders of the city's Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi to improve the flow of traffic, the SBCA conducted a survey disclosing the presence of these 31 commercial and trade centres which are being illegally used across the city.

In light of the survey, it was noted that if these parking spaces are to be used for the purpose of only parking vehicles, the city's traffic woes will lessen and citizens will also be able to utilise the parking facilities without any hassle.