Pakistan Post halts parcel services to US

LAHORE: Parcel bookings for the United States (US) have been suspended by the Pakistan Post for a month, resulting in an enormous loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars to the country, it was revealed on Monday.



Parcels of those who sent goods through e-commerce also faced cancellation due to the ceasing of the booking by the Pakistan Post.

The emergence has not only raised obstacles to the trade of Pakistani products in the US but has also made a significant mark in the national exchequer.

"The reason for the closure of bookings is non-payment of compensation to American shipping companies," sources in the Pakistan Post said.

The utility said the booking had been stopped because of the lack of proper parcel packing.

In an inquiry report, the Directorate General of Pakistan Post has pointed out several flaws as a reason for returning mail from the US including deficiencies and missing Electronic Advanced Data (EAD) and wrong classification of letter mail.

It said small-sized registered letters were being sent to the US without generating ITMATT messages or faulty/incomplete ITMATT messages causing errors and thus facing rejection of mail by the USPS.

The directorate said the booking staff also filled incorrect information in the mandatory fields.

Small businessmen and e-commerce sellers have demanded the government take notice of it and ensure the resumption of delivery of goods to America through the Pakistan Post.

Meanwhile, the booking of parcels and mail to the United Kingdom and other countries continues.