KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that his government will provide solar energy systems to 200,000 households in light of prevailing power crisis.

The chief minister, while speaking at an event at the chief minister's house in Karachi on Saturday, remarked that the move is aimed to help the inflation-hit masses in addressing sky-high electricity prices.

The announcement came as protests continue across the country against high electricity bills, including sit-ins being held by the Jamaat-e-Islami in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

During the last fiscal year that ended on June 30, the federal government approved a 26% increase in the cost of electricity. On July 13, the public, which was already bearing the brunt of rising inflation, suffered another blow after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif administration tacked on another 20% hike.

The sky-high electricity prices have led to a Senate panel calling for a forensic audit of independent power producers (IPPs) after public outcry over inflated bills.

Solar panels, which are an environment-friendly renewable source of energy, have emerged as a go-to option for several domestic consumers in recent times.

Elaborating on the Sindh government's initiative, the chief minister said solar panels will be provided to low-income families on an 80% subsidy and people registered in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will also be included in the initiative.

Providing details regarding the panels, he said they would be enough to power a single fan and three bulbs.

Murad also said that the government intends to provide solar panels to two million households.

Stressing that all government buildings will be converted to solar-powered electrical systems, he revealed that 34 government buildings have already been converted to solar power and added that 400 megawatts of electricity will be generated in the first phase.

The chief minister also said that the Sindh Solar Energy Project is being launched with the support of the World Bank via its $100 million funding.

Last month, as reported by The News, the Punjab government approved the "Roshan Gharana" programme under which solar panels will be provided to 4.5 millions citizens consuming between 50 to 500 units of electricity.

To promote sustainable energy solutions, the provincial government took this initiative. Punjab said it will bear 90% of the cost of the solar panels, whereas, the remaining 10% will be settled by the consumers.

Notably, the solar panels will be provided to consumers in easy installments over five years.