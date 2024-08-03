PTI's Hasan remanded in judicial custody

PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan (centre), Leader of Opposition in Senate Senator Shibli Faraz (right) and PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen during a court hearing in Islamabad on August 2, 2024. —X/ @malikimran_tv

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan in judicial custody for a fortnight in a case linked with terrorism.

Police caught Hasan on July 31 on the basis of PTI leader Ahmed Janjua’s claim, who said the PTI information secretary had given him Rs300,000 to incite people to terror.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed the petition seeking Hasan’s seven-day physical remand.

The PTI leader’s counsel Ali Bukhari appeared and presented his arguments in the court. He also filed a post-arrest bail for his client. Over which, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra issued notices for August 6.

Bukhari said he wanted to bring something to the court’s notice over decision of the previous hearing that details of Hasan’s bank accounts could be checked online as well.

The judge said he should have objected to the decision in the high court and not in the ATC. He also inquired if details of the PTI leader’s call data, bank transfer or meeting were obtained.

Currently, Hasan is also nominated in a case related to anti-state propaganda, but he has secured bail in it. However, since he's on remand in the terrorism case, he will remain behind bars.