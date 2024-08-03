Nasir Iqbal advances into Bega Open Squash final

Pakistan's rising squash player Nasir Iqbal during a match. — APP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan's squash player Nasir Iqbal has advanced into the finals of the Bega Open Squash tournament in Australia.

The 30-year-old player demonstrated his exceptional skill and determination, beating his opponent, Switzerland's Robin Gadola, 3-1 in the semi-final match of the tournament.

The Pakistani athlete managed to clinch the first game but faced a challenge when his opponent Gadola levelled the match in the second game.



However, Nasir showcased his prowess by dominating the next two games, securing a victory with scores of 6-11, 11-4, 2-11, and 3-11.

The squash player has been in tremendous form this year, climbing consistently in his PSA rankings. He has won three tournaments in Australia this season.

As he gears up for the Bega Open final, he aims to add yet another feather to his cap.

The Pakistani ace has a tally of 16 titles in his PSA career and is poised to continue his winning streak.

The Bega Open, with a prize fund of $12,000, is currently underway in New South Wales.

In the final, Nasir Iqbal will face second-seed Matthew Lai from Hong Kong.