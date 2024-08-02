Parts of Punjab, Sindh at risk of urban flooding amid heavy rains forecast

A man rides bicycle along a flooded road, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, July 25, 2022. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that urban flooding is likely to be triggered by heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms in parts of Punjab and Sindh.



The National Emergencies Operation Center of the federal authority has anticipated that rainfall and thundershower is expected in southern and northeastern parts of the Punjab during next 24 hours.

Similarly, rainfall and thundershowers are expected in the northeastern parts of Sindh over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Under this system, scattered rainfall with chances of heavyfalls is expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Matiari, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Padidan, Sajawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, and surrounding areas.

Similarly, scattered rainfall is expected in Potohar region, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, and surrounding areas.

Moreover, heavy rain and isolated heavy falls are expected in Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and surrounding areas.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

Urban flooding and inundation is likely to take place in aforementioned areas. Population at risk is advised to avoid flood waters and find a safe location away from flood-prone areas. The advisory also asked the citizens to ensure roofs and windows are properly sealed to prevent water leakage and clear gutters and drainage systems to avoid water accumulation.

Additionally, it has also been advised to secure any loose items outside that could be blown away or damaged by strong winds and heavy rain. Use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding. Be aware of open manholes and submerged obstacles. Unplug electrical appliances during heavy rains to avoid short circuits. Do not touch electrical equipment with wet hands.

The NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.