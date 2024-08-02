PM vows to cut power bills amid protests

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on August 2, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

As protests against the inflated power bills continue across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said it was the government's agenda to reduce the cost of electricity, urging against politicising the issue.

"Politics on electricity issue is tantamount to insulting people," said the premier while chairing a cabinet meeting in Islamabad.



He also spoke against politics for the sake of politics.

The prime minister’s remarks came amid protests led by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against the high cost of electricity which prompted the shutting down of a major road to Islamabad, while protests were held in several other cities as well by traders.

Protestors, who have taken to the streets, are demanding the government to withdraw taxes imposed on power consumption which have triggered a massive hike in bills, exacerbating the suffering of consumers, particularly those from the low- and middle-income class.

While the Shehbaz-led government has held negotiations with the protest leaders, no indication has been given with regard to their demand being accepted.

According to JI Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the party is prepared to continue protesting on the streets with the aim of standing firm against the government's decision on the rising cost of power.

During the last fiscal year that ended on June 30, the federal government approved a 26% increase in the cost of electricity. On July 13, the public, which was already bearing the brunt of rising inflation, suffered another blow after the Shehbaz administration tacked on another 20% hike.

It is also important to note that experts — during a panel discussion in Karachi — did not indicate any reduction in electricity prices owing to the government’s decision to make petroleum products and power "sources of revenue generation".

In the cabinet meeting today, the premier said the government is aware of the tax on the salaried class.

"We have provided Rs50billion for July, August and September," he said, adding that the government has reduced per unit electricity cost by Rs8.5 for industries.

He maintained that his administration protected consumers using up to 200 electricity units, following its concern for the salaried class.

PM Shehbaz added that while some taxes are perfectly legitimate, it is not right to impose more taxes on taxpayers.