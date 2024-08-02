



Prince William set to honour key royal figure after Harry, Meghan’s new stunt

Prince William is set to bestow a new title to the key royal figure after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to appear for a new interview.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly deciding to give a major role to Prince Edward and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise during his reign in future.

For the unversed, Lady Louis, who is 20 years old, has been currently studying English at the University of St Andrews.

As reported by GB News, HELLO!'s royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said, “Lady Louise Windsor is carving out her own career, but she may be one of the cousins the Prince of Wales turns to when he becomes King.”

He added, “While it's not known if she wants to become a full-time working royal like her parents, Lady Louise could represent the monarchy or attend engagements on behalf of William in the future.”

The royal commentator further stated, "The late Queen Elizabeth II had the support of her cousins, the Kents, the Gloucesters, and Princess Alexandra, throughout her reign, and if William follows suit, it would allow the monarchy to reach more people and support more causes."



Notably, these comments came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the internet in a frenzy with a teaser of their upcoming interview on CBC.