Karachi likely to experience torrential rains from August 3 to 5

A family wades through a flooded road during the monsoon season in Karachi, July 9, 2022. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that moderate to torrential rains are likely to lash Karachi from August 3 to 5.

There is also a possibility of drizzling and light rain in the port city on Thursday (today) and Friday (tomorrow), according to the Met Office.

Moreover, the weather office said that the temperature in the port city is likely to remain between 31°C and 33°C tomorrow.

Notably, heavy rain showers lashed different areas of Karachi on Wednesday night, inundating the low-lying areas of the port city amid the prediction of more heavy showers.

Different parts of the port city, including Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Baldia Town, Defence and North Karachi received intermittent showers last night.

Additionally, the Met Office has predicted rain showers with lightning in different areas of Sindh as strong monsoon winds entering from Rajasthan and Arabian Sea are likely to influence the region from August 2.

It is also possible that Sindh’s low-lying areas can be inundated due to the heavy rains. Moreover, Kirthar as well as rivers and nullahs present in the mountainous regions of Balochistan are at risk of flooding in case of heavy rains, as per the Met Office.

Apart from this, Daddu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Jamshoro may also face flash floods as a result of heavy rains, it added.

Earlier, the PMD had forecast torrential monsoon rains across the country from August 1 to 6 with occasional gaps.

Weak constructions and solar panels are likely to be damaged as a consequence of heavy rains, thunderstorms and lighting, according to the weather office.