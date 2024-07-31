Monsoon showers turn weather pleasant in Karachi

Commuters on their way at Karachi Press Club roundabout during rain in Karachi on July 30, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: Light to heavy monsoon rains brought relief to Karachi after a spell sweltering heat, turning weather in the port city pleasant on Tuesday night.



The sporadic showers accompanied by lightning and thunders hit almost all parts of the metropolis, however, Gadap, Orangi Town, Surjani Town, and North Karachi were among the areas that received heavy rains.

According to the Met Office, the rain recorded in Gadap — near Baqai Hospital — was 42.4mm while Orangi Town, Surjani Town and North Karachi received 29.4mm, 24.1mm and 24mm of downpours today.

Other areas included II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Shahrea Faisal, Old City Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Tariq Road, Malir, Korangi, Quaidabad, and Scheme 33.

— Reporter

However, the sporadic showers have not stopped in some areas yet amid predictions of more downpours on Wednesday across the port city.

Streets and some arterial roads were flooded and caused traffic disruptions in those areas which received heavy rains.

Karachi Traffic Police advised citizens to take precautions while driving their vehicles and avoid unnecessary travelling amid rainfalls.

As the rains lashed several parts of Sindh, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah issued directives to make immediate arrangements for the drainage of rainwater in all cities.

He directed the government officers and relevant staffers to stay in the field until the complete drainage of rainwater from their designated locations.

The chief minister also directed Karachi Traffic Police to take necessary steps to avoid traffic disruptions due to rains.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, the prevailing low-pressure system could bring moderate to heavy showers to the Sindh capital until Thursday (August 1).

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had also issued an advisory a day ago, highlighting that monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate central and southern parts of the country from July 27 and likely to remain till August 3.

As monsoon rains continue to lash various parts of the country, the NDMA also warned of urban flooding in Karachi and other cities across the country till August 3.