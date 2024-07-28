'Strictly' celebs to undergo mental health checks after abuse allegations

Stricly Come Dancing taking measures to avoid such cases as of Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Perince

Strictly Come Dancing celebrities are reportedly required to undergo weekly psychological tests in the upcoming series due to the ongoing legal battle with a former contestant.

According to The Mirror, new contestants will participate in several sessions conducted by mental health experts during their time in the dancing competition.

This initiative aims to ensure they can handle the mental strain throughout their learning courses each week.

"It will give them a safe space to voice any concerns they have - and just be listened to," a source told the publication.

"As well as allowing Beeb bosses to monitor how the celebrities are coping with the pressures of the show," the insider added.

Notably, soap star Jamie Borthwick, Nick Knowles from DIY SOS, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, blind comedian Chris McCausland, and Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little will be showing off their dance moves under the glitterball.

This update comes days after Amanda Abbington doubled down on abuse claims against Giovanni Pernice, saying the BBC didn’t take her complaint seriously and is sitting on 50 hours of footage as evidence.

She elaborated that the network producers acknowledged the "horrified" behavior she experienced on the show but didn’t take measures to resolve the matter.