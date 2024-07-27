Halsey's 'Lucky' video sparks drama with Britney Spears

Halsey reacted to Britney Spears after the pop icon removed a post criticizing Halsey's new music video, Lucky, which was released on Friday.



The video pays homage to Spears' 2000 song of the same name, with Halsey drawing inspiration from the original.

Following the release of the song, Britney first expressed her "upset" and threatened to sue Halsey for the music video. Later, she deleted the post and claimed that her phone had been hacked.

In response, the mother-of-one cleared the air and typed out on X, "And I love Britney!!!!'"

Furthermore, Halsey began at length by admitting, "I always have and always will you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day."

According to Daily Mail reports, Halsey revealed that she had received Britney's "blessing" to sample the 2000 song in the music video after giving fans an early peek.

Furthermore, the magazine said earlier this week that when a fan asked the Without Me singer on social media if she was "involved" with the new song, Spears replied, "Yes of course! I wouldn't even dream of doing it without her blessing!"

The article claims that Gia Coppola, the famous director Francis Ford Coppola's granddaughter, filmed her latest Lucky music video.