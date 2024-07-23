'Emily in Paris': Season 4 trailer reveals love triangle twist

Get ready for the latest season of Emily in Paris! The trailer for season four is out now, and it's full of juicy details.



This time around, Lily Collins' character Emily is navigating a complicated love triangle with Alfie and Gabriel, but she's determined to focus on herself and move on from past heartaches.

Expect to see Emily exploring the city of Paris, meeting new people, and having new experiences. Part one of the season premieres on Netflix on August 15.

But although Emily is making every effort to enjoy her new single status, she can't help but think back on her friendships with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

According to a previous article, Emily looks for counsel from her closest friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), who tells her that "no relationship is perfect." Emily soon finds herself turning to the love triangle again in an attempt to find her true love.

In a predicament, Emily even states, “I really thought that I could move on from them but they both means so much for different reasons.”

Regarding her professional life, Emily and her supervisor Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) have disagreements once more when it comes to Emily's blogging and her romantic relationships.

The first five shows will be accessible to watch on August 15, according to Daily Mail. Viewers will have to wait nearly a month for the second installment, which will air on September 12.