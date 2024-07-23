Katy Perry gushes over Orlando Bloom, 'Woman's World' in Instagram update

Katy Perry took to Instagram to promote her new album, 143, and latest single, "Woman's World."

In a post featuring photos and videos with her partner, she wrote, "WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty... "...almost 40 and FABULOUS edition."

Fans showered her with love in the comments, with one writing, "you deserve every second! we love you."

Another fan praised her dedication to her fans, saying, "Nobody is as committed to signing full autographs as Katy Perry."

Another added: "It’s a Katy Perry’s world and we’re lucky to be living in it." Someone else said: "@orlandobloom is one lucky man to have @katyperry."

A fifth wrote: "These happy summer vibes, so cute."

It follows the US singer's release of her Woman's World music video, which honours "the divine feminine" and features an appearance by Trisha Paytas.

After the song's release, former American Idol judge Perry expressed her gratitude and excitement on Instagram, sharing the story behind the unconventional album title.

"I don't know about you, but 143 for me is a message from my angels," Perry said.

"It means I love you in some digital language, but it's a symbol that I get and have received in some of my hardest moments and it was something that started coming to me about two-and-a-half years ago. I see 143 everywhere and not just like on the phone, even though that's always a good sign, but I see it everywhere.

"It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it, meaning us ladies are so full of love and light and we love you and we are soft, we are strong, we are chaos, we are cool we are feminine divine," Perry said, ending the video.

The album is set to drop on September 20, just a month shy of her 40th birthday.