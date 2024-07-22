Karachi likely to experience another monsoon spell from Wednesday

Motorcyclists commuting amid rain in Karachi on September 20, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: Following sporadic light to moderate rains last week, another monsoon spell is likely to hit Karachi between Wednesday and Sunday, provided that the weather system forming in the Bay of Bengal reaches India’s Gujarat state.

After an assorted weather, which included hot, humid, rainy and breezy conditions in the last few days, the port city is again sweltering as “heat intensity is being felt at 46 °C”, said a weather expert, Jawad Memon.

Memon said the city was experiencing a muggy weather as the sea breezes were suspended. However, he forecast, thunderclouds could form today evening around the metropolis, which could splash some parts with light to moderate rain.

"The sea breezes may resume blowing in the evening, improving the weather next day," he said.

Nevertheless, the weather analyst forecast another spell of hot and humid weather on July 24. At the same time, he said a spell of monsoon, developing in the Bay of Bengal, might affect Sindh between July 24 and 28. He said if the same system hit India’s Gujarat then Karachi might experience rain.

In the meantime, Memon said, sea breezes may be affected again.

For the last few days, Karachi is daily receiving some amount of rain, however, this does not seem enough yet to break free the city from the grip of heat as it again starts baking soon after the rain stops.

Surge in Cholera cases

Water has been accumulated in various pockets of the city, as a result of the intermittent brief spells, which has reared some rain-related diseases, including cholera.

Monsoon rains have not only affected the city's infrastructure in the form of inundated roads, but they have also caused a health concern in the form of a surge in cholera cases.

The rise in cholera cases, as per a medical expert, is attributed to the consumption of water that is polluted by sewage water.

There is a fear of the further spread of cholera cases in rainy season, the expert said, adding that most of the patients are being brought in with stomach infections these days.

Usually, 30 to 40 cholera patients are brought to Jinnah Hospital, whereas now the number has surged to 70 to 80 cases per day, he said.

Warning the masses against consuming substandard food and substandard drinks, the medical expert has advised the people to ensure hygiene, wash their hands with soap and ensure that the water that they consume is clean.