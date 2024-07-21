Days of rain fail to lower 'feels like' temperature in Karachi

People spray each other with water as extreme heat grips Karachi. — AFP/File

Karachi received the much-awaited monsoon rain which has been continuing in short intermittent spells for the past few days but it failed to cool off the intensity of heat in the metropolis.

It rained for a third consecutive day in the city on Sunday and the citizens expected the temperature would drop as a result of downpours but it felt searing 53°C as the megapolis remains gripped by hot and humid weather.

The Met Office said that the mercury went as high as 40°C today, feeling like 53°C in reality, despite showers that have been lashing parts of the city since Friday.

Areas including Sohrab Goth, Safoora Chowrangi, FB Area, Surjani Town, and Sharea Faisal have also witnessed some light to moderate showers.



Meanwhile, a drizzle was reported in some areas near Jinnah International Airport.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said rain-carrying clouds may spread over western and central districts.

Last week, at least two people succumbed to extremely hot weather as the temperature reached alarmingly high levels in Karachi, making life miserable for the masses as they also faced hours-long unannounced load-shedding despite the power utility's assurances.

The temperature in the metropolis reached a sweltering 40.5°C which in reality felt like scorching 56°C on July 17.

Meteorologists say that the "feels like" temperature is the perceived temperature in a certain area and can be higher owing to environmental factors, despite the actual temperature.

It is the temperature which is sensed by the human body after its interaction with the temperature reflected from Earth's surface.

Furthermore, the health department revealed that nearly 50 heatstroke cases were reported in the last 24 hours.