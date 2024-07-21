Karachi: Minor girl, woman fired upon for resisting robbery

Representational image of a crime scene. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Unidentified suspects on Sunday opened fire on a family, leaving a woman and young girl wounded after the woman resisted robbery in Karachi’s Mauripur area.

According to police, the suspects managed to run away after snatching a cell phone and purse from the family, who came to Hawkesbay for a picnic, but their vehicle had broken down due to a fault.

The victims, aged 35 and eight, were brought to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment, said the law enforcers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza has set up a committee to investigate the incident as well as demanding an explanation from the deputy superintendent of Mauripur police over the incident.

The DIG also warned the station house officer (SHO) Mauripur of repercussions if suspects involved in the Hawksbay robbery incident were not caught within a week.

“Action will be taken against the SHO if the suspects are not arrested,” he said.

It should be noted that at least 82 people have lost their lives in the robbery resistance incidents in Karachi this year.

Whereas, as per the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), 10,323 mobile phones have been snatched in Karachi in just six months — from January to June — this year, including 1,433 last month.