Hot weather to persist in Karachi despite rain forecast today

People visit beach in Karachi amid high heat on June 16, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: The country's financial hub is likely to be remained gripped by hot and humid weather despite the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast of rain in the metropolis today.

Stressing that since monsoon winds are entering Sindh, the Met Office said that the metropolis might witness downpour in some areas in the evening or night today as the there's chance that thunderclouds may form in outskirts of the city.

On Friday, several areas including Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani, North Karachi, New Karachi, Malir, Cantt, Mosmiyat, Sharea Faisal, Bahadurabad, Tipu Sultan, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Gadap and others received light to heavy showers.

The downpour provided much-needed relief to the residents who had been baking under scorching heat with the feels like temperature even reaching a sizzling 56°C mark earlier this week.

The PMD forecasts that Surjani Town, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar and other areas are expected to receive showers today, whereas there's a chance of heavy rain in Gadap and Taiser towns.

Stressing that there's a chance of light rain in evening or night tomorrow as well, the weather department said that various areas in Sindh are expected to witness moderate to heavy showers from today till tomorrow.

However, despite the showers, the city remains gripped by hot and humid weather which is expected to continue in the next 24 hours.

With humidity level at 76%, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 35°C to 37°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 30.5°C.

Stressing that the sea breeze is currently halted and might likely resume in the afternoon, the Met Office warned that the heat intensity can soar up to 45°C today.