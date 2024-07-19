TV anchor Ayesha Jehanzeb. — Instagram/ayeshajehanzebofficial/file

LAHORE: Private TV anchor Ayesha Jehanzeb, who became a victim of alleged domestic violence by her husband, on Friday said that she no longer wanted to press the charges and denied the reports of "reconciliation" with her spouse.



The TV host refused to continue the legal battle during Friday's proceedings of a physical violence case against her husband, Haris Ali, at a local court in Lahore.

The judge hearing the matter noted the visible signs of violence on Jehanzeb's face, saying that it seemed like she had been subjected to "extreme violence".

While recording her statement, the presenter said: "Whatever happened [with me] was brutality. It shouldn't happen to any other woman. However, I accept the decision of the respected elders."

Stressing that the decision was made in the presence of witnesses, she further said that she didn't want to pursue the case against her husband, who was arrested after the matter of domestic violence surfaced earlier this month.

At this, the court remarked that Haris was being bailed but acquittal would be decided after the case challan was submitted to the court.

This gave rise to rumours that Jehanzeb had "reconciled" with her husband, which she refuted soon.

The TV host said that she hadn't made peace with Haris but what she said in the court was because "I don't want my children to appear before the courts".

She said that she would file for khula (divorce) on Monday and keep the custody of her children.

The TV host, who also appeared in the drama serial Jannat Se Aagay, had filed a case of attempted murder on July 10.

As per the charges, a domestic spat with Haris escalated, leading to the alleged horrifying physical abuse.