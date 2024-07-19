Cheng Pei-pei, iconic actress and 'Queen of Swords', dies at 78

Legendary Chinese actress Cheng Pei-pei, known as the Queen of Swords for her iconic roles in martial arts films, passed away at the age of 78.

She is best remembered for her groundbreaking performances in the Shaw Brothers' classic Come Drink With Me and her memorable portrayal of Jade Fox in Ang Lee's acclaimed film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the rumors are true. Our mother, Cheng Pei-pei, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 17,” Cheng’s family said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“In 2019, our mom was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative, atypical parkinsonism syndrome – unofficially, corticobasal degeneration (CBD). It is a rare disease with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease, however, current treatments cannot slow the progression. She chose not to make this news public so that she could deal with her condition in private and spend her remaining time with her children and grandchildren.”

The statement added, “Our mom wanted to be remembered by how she was: the legendary Queen of Martial Arts.”

The actress's remarkable six-decade career began in the 1960s when she rose to fame as a star of Shaw Brothers Studios, a renowned Hong Kong production company known for its action-packed films and martial arts epics, particularly in the wuxia genre.

During her time at Shaw Brothers, Cheng appeared in 20 films, including notable titles such as Come Drink With Me, Princess Iron Fan, and Golden Swallow.

Her international recognition was renewed with her iconic role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and she continued to act prolifically until recent years, with her final major role in Disney's 2020 live-action remake of Mulan.

Born in Shanghai in 1946, Cheng relocated to Hong Kong in 1962 and joined Shaw Brothers Studios as a contracted performer.

Initially, the studio intended to groom her as a star in Chinese opera films, leveraging her dance training, and drawing inspiration from popular Hong Kong singer Ivy Ling Po.