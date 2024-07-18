IPI condemns killing of Malik Hassan Zeb

Journalist Malik Hassan Zeb. — IPI

Following the murder of reporter Malik Hassan Zeb on July 14, the eighth journalist to be killed in the country since the beginning of 2024, the International Press Institute (IPI) global network has expressed deep concern over the increasing violence against journalists in the country.

Zeb was shot dead in the Nowshera district on Sunday, with the IPI saying that he was going to the store along with his brother when two unknown assailants on motorcycles opened fire on Zeb.

His brother survived the attack and filed a first information report (FIR) of the incident. The motive behind the 40-year-old journalist’s killing is unclear.

"We urge authorities to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the motive for this killing and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. We renew our call on authorities to take concrete action to ensure the safety of journalists in Pakistan," IPI said in a statement.

At a daily publication, Zeb covered health and city beats. He was also a member of the Khyber Union of Journalists and the Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

IPI in June issued a statement expressing our concern over the deterioration of press freedom and journalists' safety in Pakistan, marked by a recent wave of violence against the press along with the introduction of legislative and other measures that impose harsh restrictions on press freedom and online expression.

Zeb is the eighth journalist to be killed in Pakistan in 2024, which is a record number. At least five other journalists have been killed since May. On May 3, Muhammad Siddique Mengal was killed in a bomb attack, on May 15, Ashfaq Ahmed Sial was shot by two motorcyclists and on May 21, Kamran Dawar was shot dead. Also on the same day, journalist Nasrullah Gadani was shot by assailants on motorcycles and died three days later.

On June 18, journalist Khalil Jibran was also shot dead by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle. It is uncertain, the IPI said, how many of these incidents were connected to these journalists’ work.

"IPI extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Malik Hassan Zeb," IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said.

"Authorities must investigate the motive for Zeb’s killing to determine if it was connected to his work as a journalist. They must also send a strong message that all attacks on the press will be swiftly and thoroughly investigated and perpetrators will be brought to justice."

"We renew our call on authorities to ensure the safety and protection of the media in Pakistan," she added. "The violence and attacks against journalists in Pakistan must end."