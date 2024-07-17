NDMA issues GLOF alert for KP, Gilgit Baltistan

A view of the Passu Glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan, October 8, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued a warning of possible glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan due to rising temperatures and anticipated heavy rainfall.



As per the weather authoirty, this is likely to lead toward increased water levels in local rivers and streams, landslides and flash flooding, reported Radio Pakistan.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority have been directed by NDMA to coordinate with relevant departments in order to ensure necessary preparations and emergency response measures.

Moreover, to alert local communities, tourists, and travellers in the areas at risk, departments have been instructed to perform their designated duties. Locals and tourists have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

Notably, many glaciers in mountainous regions of Gilgit Baltistan have been melting over the past several years. The melting glaciers are leaving behind new glacial lakes holding millions of cubic metres of water. These lakes present a risk of GLOFs usually contained by dams of loose boulders and soil.

Over 1,700 people were killed as a result of floods in 2022 caused by record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the northern mountains. A total of 33 million people out of a population of 220 million suffered the impact.

Additionally, in order to provide timely alerts, advisories and guidelines to the public, NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.